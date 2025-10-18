US Embassy official’s visit to anti-corruption panel draws criticism, questions on access

A visit by a United States Embassy official to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Friday has sparked controversy, with critics questioning why a foreign diplomat was granted access to the panel while the public remains largely in the dark about its corruption probe.

ICI Executive Director Brian Hosaka confirmed that US Embassy Acting Deputy Chief Michael Keheller visited the commission’s office in Taguig, describing the engagement as an “inquiry.”

“We explained to him the mandate of the ICI based on Executive Order 94 and what we have done so far,” Hosaka said.

The visit, however, drew sharp criticism from several groups and lawmakers.

Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya called the meeting “unacceptable and insulting,” saying it created the impression that the United States had a say in the country’s internal affairs.

“Na para bang may awtoridad ang Estados Unidos sa mga internal na usapin ng ating bansa, habang pinananatiling bulag ang mga Pilipino,” the group said, referring to the ICI’s refusal to livestream its hearings despite calls for transparency.

“US interference gusto, transparency and public hearings ayaw?” Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Co wrote on X.

Former Bayan Muna lawmaker Teddy Casiño likewise questioned the purpose of the embassy’s involvement, posting, “What the hell is the US doing interfering on this matter?”

Hosaka clarified that Keheller’s visit did not involve any discussion about possible US assistance or the case of former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co (no relation to Rep. Renee Co), who remains abroad for “medical treatment.”

“Wala namang ganung napag-usapan. Ang gusto lang nilang malaman ay ano yung ginagawa, para bang getting to know,” Hosaka said.

Zaldy Co has yet to appear before the ICI despite a subpoena issued in connection with alleged anomalies in flood control project allocations in past national budgets.

His absence has fueled public outrage amid ongoing investigations that have already prompted leadership changes in both the Senate and House of Representatives.