UP Manila, DepEd Manila strengthen mental health literacy in schools

The University of the Philippines Manila (UPM) and the Department of Education Schools Division Office of Manila (DepEd SDO Manila) have joined forces to improve mental health literacy among high school students, in line with the celebration of National Mental Health Month.

The partnership, signed on Wednesday, aims to address the growing number of mental health concerns among students by promoting awareness and understanding of mental health.

As part of the initiative, UPM will lead a research project focused on developing learning materials that enhance mental health literacy. The project, set for implementation in 2026, will pilot-test mental health-related educational modules and videos in Manila—six years after their initial conceptualization in 2019.

According to SDO Manila District Supervisor Arlen Gatpo, many secondary students continue to experience anxiety, depression, and bullying—issues that have persisted for years. The Philippines was once labeled the “bullying capital of the world” following the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), which found that 65% of Grade 10 students reported being bullied a few times a month.

Dr. Crystal Amiel Estrada, a professor at UPM’s Department of Environment and Occupational Health, said the study on mental health literacy will serve as a foundation for the possible nationwide rollout of the training initiative.

“The modules do not teach the diagnosis of mental disorders, but rather aim to help learners recognize early warning signs and encourage them to seek help when needed,” Estrada explained.

UPM Chancellor Dr. Michael Tee emphasized the importance of involving parents and teachers in mental health discussions.

“In addressing mental health challenges in schools, it is essential to engage parents and teachers’ associations. The best practices developed through this partnership with DepEd can serve as a model for replication across the country,” Tee said.

The partnership also supports the implementation of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, signed into law in 2024, with its Implementing Rules and Regulations released in March 2025.