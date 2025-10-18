UAE imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese goods amid redirected exports

The United Arab Emirates has introduced anti-dumping measures on Chinese products in response to a recent surge of goods being redirected to its local markets following tariff barriers in the US and Europe, the country’s Minister of Foreign Trade revealed.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meetings during a session titled “Taming Trade,” Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi said the UAE is taking protective action while maintaining its stance as an open economy.

“For us, the UAE, we’re going to continue being open, but we started the measures in the last week, especially since we’re seeing huge dumping coming from China to our local markets,” Al Zeyoudi said.

The minister explained that as Chinese products encounter restrictions in US and EU markets, they are increasingly being redirected to other countries, creating dumping pressures that could harm local industries. He stressed the need to protect domestic sectors, saying, “otherwise we’re going to compensate something against the other.”