Filipino mountaineer dies of hypothermia in Japan Alps — DFA

A Filipino mountaineer has died of hypothermia while trekking in the Northern Japan Alps last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Friday.

According to the DFA, the Filipino was part of a seven-member group of mountaineers from the Philippines. The incident occurred on October 12.

Two other members of the group sustained injuries and were brought to a hospital for treatment. One of them has already been discharged, while the other remains under medical care and is expected to be released next week.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Nagoya is working closely with Japanese authorities, the family of the deceased, and all concerned parties to ensure the proper documentation and repatriation of remains,” the DFA said in a statement.

The agency added that assistance is being extended to the surviving Filipino climbers and their families.

An earlier report said that local authorities launched a search operation on the evening of October 12 after receiving an emergency call from a mountain lodge staff member near the summit, reporting that three Filipinos were missing.

The fatality is identified as a 53-year-old man who was found in serious condition and later confirmed dead.