DFA rejects Tiangco’s claim of “lawyering” for Zaldy Co over passport issue

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) refuted remarks by Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco, who accused the agency of “lawyering” for former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co by not canceling his passport.

In a statement, the DFA clarified that Republic Act 11983, the new passport law, allows passport cancellation or revocation only under specific circumstances, such as a court order following a criminal conviction or if the holder is a fugitive from justice.

“This process is governed by established legal criteria and is not subject to arbitrary or political considerations,” the DFA said.

“Our respect for the constitutional guarantee of due process and the rule of law cannot be rewritten on a whim — the government cannot simply play ‘gotcha’ with passports.”

Tiangco, however, argued that the DFA could cancel Co’s passport under Section 4 of RA 11983, which pertains to national security. He cited public anger over Co’s alleged actions, claiming it could destabilize the government.

“Why does it seem like they are lawyering for him? There is a legal process,” Tiangco said.

The DFA countered, saying Tiangco’s accusations “reflect a misunderstanding of the legal standards governing passport cancellation.”

It urged the lawmaker to seek judicial relief if he has substantive evidence rather than make baseless claims. “Upholding the rule of law, not rhetoric, must remain the compass of public service,” the statement added.

Co has been accused of receiving billions in kickbacks from contractors and Department of Public Works and Highways officials linked to flood control projects. He has denied the allegations.

Co remains out of the country and resigned from the House of Representatives, citing a “real, direct, grave and imminent threat” to himself and his family.