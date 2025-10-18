Abu Dhabi launches smart system to ensure accessible parking for People of Determination

Abu Dhabi has introduced a new smart system designed to guarantee easy access to designated parking spaces for People of Determination (PoD).

The People of Determination Parking Permit Inquiry System was developed by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination in collaboration with Q Mobility, the provider of sustainable and integrated smart mobility solutions in the city.

The electronic system can verify vehicles parked in PoD-designated spaces and detect unauthorized use, ensuring these spots are reserved exclusively for permit holders. The initiative will be implemented across all locations, including malls, hospitals, and commercial complexes, to promote equitable access for people of determination.

Authorized inspectors can enter a vehicle’s plate number into the system to instantly confirm whether it has a valid PoD parking permit. The system also enables relevant authorities to manage parking operations efficiently, improving accessibility and enhancing the user experience.

During GITEX Global, the Zayed Authority and Q Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further develop the Mawaqif and Darb services for people of determination. The agreement uses advanced technological systems tailored to individual needs, offering a seamless and flexible experience.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Zayed Authority, said the partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to an inclusive society.

“This initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to smart services that address the needs of PoD, providing a supportive and sustainable environment that ensures quality of life and independence. We continue to work with partners to strengthen digital inclusion, making technology a tool for empowerment, not a limitation,” he said.

The project aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision of a fully inclusive city, promoting independence and enabling people of determination to benefit from innovative digital solutions that simplify daily life.