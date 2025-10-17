Latest NewsNews

UAE Cybersecurity Council Warns Public on Fake GITEX Links Used in Phone Hacking Scams

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 seconds ago

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has cautioned the public against cybercriminals exploiting major global events like GITEX Global to hack mobile phones and steal personal information through deceptive links disguised as official messages.

In an advisory titled “A message that seems from GITEX Global but isn’t,” the council said scammers are impersonating event organizers by sending fraudulent messages with enticing headlines and malicious URLs. Once clicked, these links allow attackers to access smartphones, steal data, or even take control of devices remotely.

Authorities urged the public to stay alert, avoid clicking suspicious links, delete unverified messages, and refrain from sharing such texts with others. The council reminded users that digital awareness remains the first line of defense against cyberattacks and identity theft.

As part of its ongoing awareness campaign, the council continues to roll out its Cyber Pulse initiative, which aims to train individuals and communities to recognize cyber threats and practice safe online habits.

The council also shared key cybersecurity tips: avoid sharing personal data on untrusted platforms, back up information regularly, keep phones updated, and download apps only from official app stores. Users were advised to report any suspected cyber fraud to official authorities immediately.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2159670954

Abu Dhabi Police Temporarily Reduce Speed Limit on Sheikh Khalifa Road After Major Crash

5 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Al Ain Court Dismisses Dh70,000 Lawsuit Over Alleged False Complaints

13 mins ago
553150996 1250309187135851 9168486076574119478 n

No Outbreak, No Lockdown Amid Spike in Flu Cases — DOH

19 mins ago
507566223 10164566465437985 3183406831230282696 n

Trust in Marcos, Duterte Slips After September Protests — Pulse Asia

32 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button