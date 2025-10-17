UAE Cybersecurity Council Warns Public on Fake GITEX Links Used in Phone Hacking Scams

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has cautioned the public against cybercriminals exploiting major global events like GITEX Global to hack mobile phones and steal personal information through deceptive links disguised as official messages.

In an advisory titled “A message that seems from GITEX Global but isn’t,” the council said scammers are impersonating event organizers by sending fraudulent messages with enticing headlines and malicious URLs. Once clicked, these links allow attackers to access smartphones, steal data, or even take control of devices remotely.

Authorities urged the public to stay alert, avoid clicking suspicious links, delete unverified messages, and refrain from sharing such texts with others. The council reminded users that digital awareness remains the first line of defense against cyberattacks and identity theft.

As part of its ongoing awareness campaign, the council continues to roll out its Cyber Pulse initiative, which aims to train individuals and communities to recognize cyber threats and practice safe online habits.

The council also shared key cybersecurity tips: avoid sharing personal data on untrusted platforms, back up information regularly, keep phones updated, and download apps only from official app stores. Users were advised to report any suspected cyber fraud to official authorities immediately.