SB19 Leads Unveiling of Sentro Rizal Signage at Philippine Embassy in Qatar

P-pop kings SB19 took center stage at the Philippine Embassy in Qatar as they joined Ambassador Mardomel Celo D. Melicor in unveiling the new Sentro Rizal signage on October 16, 2025.

Currently in Doha for the Middle East leg of their “Simula at Wakas” World Tour, the five-member group — Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin — graced the ceremony as National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Youth and Sentro Rizal Ambassadors, continuing their advocacy of promoting Filipino heritage and pride on the global stage.

In his message, Ambassador Melicor praised SB19 for representing the modern Filipino spirit through music and creativity.

“Through their artistry, SB19 shares the beauty of our heritage with the world — just as Rizal did through his pen and ideals,” he said.

“The Sentro Rizal stands as a beacon of Filipino identity and a home for artistic expression, especially for our kababayans abroad.”

The event also featured cultural performances from Philippine International School Qatar and Philippine School Doha, highlighting the richness of Philippine dance traditions such as Kini Kini and Sua Ku Sua.

Sentro Rizal Doha, under the NCCA, serves as a hub for Filipiniana materials and programs that promote Filipino history, arts, and culture among the Filipino community in Qatar.

The ceremony was attended by Embassy officials, representatives from Qabayan Radio 94.3, 1z Entertainment, and members of the Filipino community.

After their Doha engagement, SB19 will return to Manila for their 7th anniversary concert and fashion collaboration, “Fast Zone,” with designer Francis Libiran on October 26, 2025.