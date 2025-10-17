Saudi Crown Prince extends invitation to UAE President for country’s participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh

The United Arab Emirates has been formally invited by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2030 Riyadh, which will run from Oct. 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031.

According to a report by WAM, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a letter from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, inviting the UAE to take part in the upcoming global exposition.

Under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow,” Expo 2030 Riyadh will highlight global innovation, sustainability, and collaboration aimed at shaping a better future.

The invitation was delivered to Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during a meeting with Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors.

The invitation follows Saudi Arabia’s official assumption of hosting the next World Expo, marked by the handover of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) flag from Japan after the conclusion of Expo 2025 Osaka on Oct. 13.

The UAE previously hosted the Expo 2020 in Dubai.