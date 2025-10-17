Philippine Business Council in Dubai celebrates Filipino flavors for World Food Day 2025

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino cuisine and culture took center stage in Dubai as the Filipino community came together for Pagsasalo, honoring World Food Day 2025.

The event highlighted the creativity and passion of Filipino-owned restaurants and food businesses, showcasing the richness of local flavors while fostering community spirit.

Organized by the Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) in collaboration with its subcommittee, the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE), Pagsasalo offered guests an immersive experience of Filipino culinary traditions, storytelling, and shared purpose, making the celebration both festive and meaningful.

Held on Oct. 16 at the Metropolitan Hotel Dubai, attendees enjoyed a vibrant gathering where Filipino-owned establishments proudly presented their signature dishes, emphasizing the role of food as a bridge for culture and connection.

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, and Honorable Marford Angeles, Philippine Consul General to Dubai, graced the event, lending their support and recognition to the initiative.

20251016 202029 20251016 201901

Through events like Pagsasalo, Filipino food and culture continue to gain recognition in the UAE, celebrating not only flavors but also the spirit of collaboration and pride within the Filipino community and among friends of the Philippines abroad.

