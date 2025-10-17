Latest NewsNews

No Outbreak, No Lockdown Amid Spike in Flu Cases — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday clarified that there is no flu outbreak in the country despite an increase in influenza-like illnesses, stressing there is no need for a nationwide lockdown.

In a press briefing on October 17, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa debunked misinformation circulating online, explaining that flu-like illnesses tend to rise during the rainy season.

“Wala tayong outbreak from a single virus,” Herbosa said, adding that current flu cases remain lower compared to the same period in 2024.

The Health chief emphasized that while there is no cause for alarm, the public is urged to take preventive measures, such as wearing masks and staying home when sick to prevent transmission.

Herbosa also backed the Department of Education’s decision to suspend classes in Metro Manila from October 13 to 14, citing both the increase in flu-like cases among students and recent earthquakes that affected parts of the country.

“It’s actually also good. I think the kids, if they don’t go to school, will not infect each other. My fear is that kids will get infected, they recover after 3 to 5 days, pero if they bring it home to a lolo or lola, baka iyon ang mamatay,” Herbosa said.

Meanwhile, Herbosa met with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to discuss reports of hundreds of “super health centers” that have been completed but remain non-operational.

