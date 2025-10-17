Marcos Revisits Quake-Hit Areas in Cebu, Monitors Government Relief Efforts

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. returned to northern Cebu on Friday to oversee the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts for families affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province on September 30.

The President’s visit, his second since the quake, reflects the administration’s continued focus on ensuring swift recovery for affected communities.

Marcos inspected the Bayanihan Village in Barangay Poblacion, San Remigio, where the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has set up modular shelters for displaced families. He also checked on the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Barangay Taytayan, Bogo City, which sustained major structural damage. Repair works are currently underway through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In Tent City, Bogo City, the President met with evacuees and assessed the delivery of essential services such as electricity, water supply, mobile bathing stations, portable toilets, and community kitchens.

Following the earthquake, which had its epicenter near Bogo City, Marcos ordered a coordinated, whole-of-government response. Earlier, during his October 2 visit, he directed the release of ₱200 million in immediate assistance from the Office of the President and instructed the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to release funds from the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) to Cebu’s affected local government units.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s support for the province’s recovery, saying the government remains “fully committed to rebuilding stronger and safer communities in Cebu.”