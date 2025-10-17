Latest NewsNews

DMW: Two Missing OFWs in Hong Kong Found Safe

Two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were reported missing in Hong Kong have been found safe, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Friday, October 17.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac identified the two as Aimee Mahilum Pabuaya, 24, and Aleli Perez Tibay, 33. The pair were located late Thursday night at the Shatin Police Station after being missing since October 4. They are now under the care of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Hong Kong, where they received psychosocial counseling and medical evaluation.

“Rest assured, they are both in good condition, safe and sound in our Migrant Workers Office in Hong Kong,” Cacdac said. He added that both workers have been terminated by their employer, pending clarification of the incident and possible repatriation arrangements.

Preliminary reports suggest that Pabuaya and Tibay got lost while hiking on a country trail, but Cacdac said the department is still verifying the full circumstances of their disappearance. The DMW, in coordination with the Philippine Consulate General, Hong Kong Police Force, and Immigration Department, continues to review the case.

