Bea Alonzo denies pregnancy rumors: “Glowing, not expecting”

Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo has denied rumors that she is pregnant after a recent photo of her went viral online.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her 38th birthday, sharing a picture of herself holding a birthday cake and expressing gratitude to her fans and loved ones for their greetings.

In the same post, Bea addressed the circulating photo that sparked the speculation, clarifying, “And for anyone curious about ‘the picture’ — just caught at a bad angle after an amazing dinner.” She added, “Glowing, not expecting.”

Pregnancy rumors began after a photo of Bea with her boyfriend, Vincent Co, made rounds on social media. The image was taken during a surprise advanced birthday celebration organized by one of her staff members.

Bea publicly confirmed her relationship with Co, the president of Puregold Price Club, Inc., in August. The couple had been romantically linked earlier this year after being spotted together several times in public.

