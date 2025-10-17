Al Ain Court Dismisses Dh70,000 Lawsuit Over Alleged False Complaints

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has dismissed a Dh70,000 lawsuit filed by a group of investors against their former business partner, whom they accused of filing malicious and repetitive complaints of breach of trust and embezzlement.

The court found no conclusive evidence proving that the former partner acted with malice or abused the right to litigation, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic Daily.

Court documents showed that the plaintiffs demanded Dh70,000 in damages for both material and moral harm caused by what they described as the defendant’s misuse of legal processes. They also sought reimbursement of court fees and legal costs.

The investors claimed that the defendant was once their business partner in a commercial venture that was dissolved following a court order. After the partnership ended, he allegedly filed repeated criminal complaints accusing them of breach of trust and embezzlement — all of which resulted in their acquittal.

Despite final rulings clearing them of the charges, the investors said the former partner persisted in filing similar complaints, causing them distress and reputational harm.

Upon review, the court concluded that there was insufficient proof that the defendant had acted with intent to harm or abused judicial procedures, leading to the dismissal of the lawsuit