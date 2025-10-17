Latest NewsNews

Al Ain Court Dismisses Dh70,000 Lawsuit Over Alleged False Complaints

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has dismissed a Dh70,000 lawsuit filed by a group of investors against their former business partner, whom they accused of filing malicious and repetitive complaints of breach of trust and embezzlement.

The court found no conclusive evidence proving that the former partner acted with malice or abused the right to litigation, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic Daily.

Court documents showed that the plaintiffs demanded Dh70,000 in damages for both material and moral harm caused by what they described as the defendant’s misuse of legal processes. They also sought reimbursement of court fees and legal costs.

The investors claimed that the defendant was once their business partner in a commercial venture that was dissolved following a court order. After the partnership ended, he allegedly filed repeated criminal complaints accusing them of breach of trust and embezzlement — all of which resulted in their acquittal.

Despite final rulings clearing them of the charges, the investors said the former partner persisted in filing similar complaints, causing them distress and reputational harm.

Upon review, the court concluded that there was insufficient proof that the defendant had acted with intent to harm or abused judicial procedures, leading to the dismissal of the lawsuit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1934523700 1

UAE Cybersecurity Council Warns Public on Fake GITEX Links Used in Phone Hacking Scams

11 seconds ago
iStock 2159670954

Abu Dhabi Police Temporarily Reduce Speed Limit on Sheikh Khalifa Road After Major Crash

5 mins ago
553150996 1250309187135851 9168486076574119478 n

No Outbreak, No Lockdown Amid Spike in Flu Cases — DOH

19 mins ago
507566223 10164566465437985 3183406831230282696 n

Trust in Marcos, Duterte Slips After September Protests — Pulse Asia

32 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button