Abu Dhabi Police Temporarily Reduce Speed Limit on Sheikh Khalifa Road After Major Crash

The Abu Dhabi Police have temporarily lowered the speed limit along Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road following a major traffic accident earlier this week.

The new limit has been set at 100 km/h on the stretch between Al Nof Bridge and Al Aryam Bridge, as authorities work to ensure the safety of motorists while emergency and maintenance teams manage the scene.

Police urged drivers to exercise caution, adhere to the revised speed limits, and remain alert for updates on traffic conditions.

The measure is temporary and will remain in effect until the affected section is cleared and declared safe for normal driving speeds.