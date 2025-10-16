Zayed National Museum announces opening date, tickets go on sale

One of the most-anticipated cultural landmark in the UAE, the Zayed National Museum, will finally open its doors to the public on Dec. 3, 2025, in the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District.

The museum, honoring the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, will combine archaeological treasures, historic artifacts, and contemporary installations with multimedia and sensory experiences, offering an immersive experience that celebrates both the nation’s past and its aspirations for the future.

Tickets are now available at zayednationalmuseum.ae. Standard admission is AED 70, while visitors under 18, senior Emiratis and residents, and People of Determination may enter for free. Students in UAE universities and teachers can purchase tickets for AED 35.

In a press release, His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said the museum presents the country’s story in a manner that is “alive, evolving, and open to all.”

“The museum reflects the vision and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose belief in culture, education, and knowledge continues to guide us,” he said. “History and innovation come together within the museum, creating a space where dialogue, learning, and exchange can flourish, and where visitors of all generations can engage with our nation’s journey from its ancient roots to its aspirations for the future.”

“In opening these doors, we reaffirm our commitment to culture as a source of knowledge, connection, and inspiration for generations to come. The inauguration of Zayed National Museum is a defining milestone in the enduring cultural journey of Abu Dhabi,” H.E. Al Mubarak added.

Designed by world-famous and Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster, the museum’s five soaring steel towers resemble falcon wings, paying tribute to a beloved Emirati tradition, a shining example of sustainable design.

The museum’s layout guides visitors along a path tracing human inhabitation, trade, and Emirati heritage. The journey begins outdoors at Al Masar Garden, a 600-meter walkway featuring native plants, artistic sculptures, a working falaj irrigation system, and a timeline of Sheikh Zayed’s life and UAE history.

Inside, the museum’s six permanent galleries promise to captivate visitors of all ages:

Our Beginning: Showcases Sheikh Zayed’s life and leadership through archival photos, recordings, letters, and personal items.

Through Our Nature: Explores UAE’s diverse landscapes and the natural world that shaped life in deserts, oases, mountains, and seas.

To Our Ancestors: Reveals 300,000 years of human presence, including ancient pearls and a recreation of the Hili Grand Tomb.

Through Our Connections: Highlights emerging identities, Arabic language, and Islam from the Iron Age to the 1100s CE.

By Our Coasts: Celebrates UAE’s maritime heritage, pearl diving, and centuries of cultural exchange.

To Our Roots: Offers a look at traditional lifestyles, customs, and social and economic practices in inland communities.

With more than 3,000 items in its collection—1,500 on display—the museum will also host performances, workshops, tours, and activities to mark its opening.

The museum will join other iconic institutions in Saadiyat Cultural District, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.