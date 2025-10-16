Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE shuts down unlicensed training center over legal, safety violations

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo14 mins ago

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has ordered the immediate closure of a training centre found to be operating without the necessary licenses and approvals.

The center’s operators have been referred to the Public Prosecution for multiple legal and safety violations.

Ministry inspectors discovered that the facility was offering unapproved educational programs, enrolling students without authorization, and operating an unlicensed nursery. It was also found to be promoting unaccredited courses online.

Further violations identified by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation included breaches of public safety regulations and the employment of unlicensed staff.

The enforcement action was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Education, and the emirate’s Department of Economic Development. Authorities have imposed fines, and the center will remain closed until proper licenses are obtained.

The Ministry also coordinated with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority to block the center’s online accounts and websites used for promoting its illegal operations.

In a statement, the Ministry said the measures aim to protect students from unsafe and unlawful practices, ensure all institutions operate within the legal framework, and maintain high standards in education and training across the UAE.

Parents and students were reminded to verify the accreditation and licensing of any educational or training institution before enrolment. Verification can be done through the Ministry’s website, www.mohesr.gov.ae, or by calling the customer service hotline at 800511.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo14 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 18 1

Elon Musk’s Boring Company to launch first Middle East project in Dubai by 2026

23 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 1

UAE authority launches flexible payment plan for government service fees

36 mins ago
iStock 1226652636

Sharjah Police Arrest Gang Behind Online Vehicle Scam in Record 12 Hours

12 hours ago
560898439 1246689254156312 1590634593143715986 n

Mariah Carey Brings Christmas Early to Filipino Fans in Manila Concert

12 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button