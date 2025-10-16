UAE shuts down unlicensed training center over legal, safety violations

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has ordered the immediate closure of a training centre found to be operating without the necessary licenses and approvals.

The center’s operators have been referred to the Public Prosecution for multiple legal and safety violations.

Ministry inspectors discovered that the facility was offering unapproved educational programs, enrolling students without authorization, and operating an unlicensed nursery. It was also found to be promoting unaccredited courses online.

Further violations identified by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation included breaches of public safety regulations and the employment of unlicensed staff.

The enforcement action was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Education, and the emirate’s Department of Economic Development. Authorities have imposed fines, and the center will remain closed until proper licenses are obtained.

The Ministry also coordinated with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority to block the center’s online accounts and websites used for promoting its illegal operations.

In a statement, the Ministry said the measures aim to protect students from unsafe and unlawful practices, ensure all institutions operate within the legal framework, and maintain high standards in education and training across the UAE.

Parents and students were reminded to verify the accreditation and licensing of any educational or training institution before enrolment. Verification can be done through the Ministry’s website, www.mohesr.gov.ae, or by calling the customer service hotline at 800511.