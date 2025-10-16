UAE authority launches flexible payment plan for government service fees

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has launched the “The Authority at Your Service” initiative, allowing customers to pay government service fees through easy, zero-interest instalment plans.

Announced during GITEX Global 2025, the program enables credit card holders from 10 participating UAE banks to convert payments of AED 500 or more into instalments ranging from three to 12 months, depending on each bank’s terms.

The participating banks include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreq Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, RAKBANK, and Commercial International Bank, in partnership with Visa International.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Authority, said the initiative forms part of ICP’s efforts to adopt innovative financial solutions that enhance efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

He added that the program supports the objectives of the Year of Community 2025 by easing financial burdens and improving the quality of life for customers.

Major General Ahmed Mayouf Al Amri, Acting Director-General of Support Services, said the initiative reflects the authority’s commitment to providing flexible payment options that align with customers’ financial needs.