Sharjah RTA Announces Temporary Road Closure Near University Hospital

Staff Report

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a temporary closure of Mohammed bin Musa Al-Khwarizmi Street, near University Hospital, to conduct essential road maintenance aimed at improving traffic flow and road efficiency.

The closure will take effect from Friday, October 17, to Sunday, October 19, 2025. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and expect minor delays during the maintenance period.

According to the RTA, the project is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and ensure safer, smoother travel for all road users. The authority also urged drivers to observe traffic rules and safety signs within the affected area.

