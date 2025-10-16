Latest NewsNews

OFW Remittances Dip in August After 7-Month High — BSP

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos declined in August after hitting a seven-month high in July, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported Wednesday.

Money sent through banks totaled $2.977 billion in August, lower than $3.179 billion in July but up from $2.885 billion a year earlier. Land-based workers accounted for $2.35 billion, while sea-based workers sent $626 million, both posting modest annual increases.

From January to August, remittances reached $22.9 billion, up 3.1% year-on-year. The United States remained the largest source at 40.4% of total inflows, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Personal remittances—including in-kind transfers—stood at $3.307 billion, 3.2% higher than a year ago, bringing total inflows for the first eight months to $25.5 billion, the BSP added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 27 1

DOH: No nationwide flu outbreak despite class suspensions

58 seconds ago
Sept 2024 TFT Awardee in Dubai

From Banig Dreams to Global Nursing Excellence

19 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 25 1

Sara Duterte says family expects ex-president to remain in ICC custody this Christmas

38 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 33

Dubai Launches Unified Digital System for Circulars and Travel Bans

53 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button