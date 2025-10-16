ICC: Disqualification of Karim Khan Won’t Affect Duterte Probe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed that Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has been disqualified from the case involving former President Rodrigo Duterte, but emphasized that the decision will not impact the ongoing investigation into alleged crimes against humanity tied to the Philippines’ “war on drugs.”

In its public redacted decision dated October 2 and released on Tuesday, October 14, the ICC Appeals Chamber found that while no actual bias was established, Khan’s prior involvement in an Article 15 communication—a submission urging the ICC to open a probe—created an appearance of bias.

Khan had been linked to a 2018 communication filed on behalf of victims of Duterte’s anti-drug campaign during his tenure as a lawyer representing the Philippine Human Rights Commission.

“A reasonable observer could conclude that the Prosecutor may have formed an opinion on the case against Mr. Duterte during his involvement… that could adversely affect his required impartiality,” the ruling stated.

The decision was issued unanimously by Presiding Judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza and Judges Tomoko Akane, Solomy Balungi Bossa, Gocha Lordkipanidze, and Erdenebalsuren Damdin, pursuant to Article 42(7) of the Rome Statute and Rule 34(1)(c) of the ICC’s procedural rules.

The judges noted that Khan’s earlier role was “significantly intense and multifaceted,” citing his participation in investigative activities in the Philippines, interviews with potential witnesses, and recommendations that specifically referenced Duterte’s criminal liability.

Despite Khan’s removal, the ICC clarified that the investigation continues uninterrupted under Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, who has been leading the Philippines case since early 2025 and signed the arrest warrant application for Duterte in February.

The court added that Khan voluntarily took a leave of absence in May and had not participated in evidence review or preparation of the warrant application.

The ICC’s probe into the Philippines was initiated in 2018 under former prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, later elevated to a full investigation in 2021. The court rejected Manila’s deferral request in 2023, citing insufficient domestic accountability efforts.

In a statement to NewsWatch Plus, the Office of the Prosecutor reaffirmed its commitment to independence and impartiality, saying:

“Victims and survivors in the Philippines deserve justice and accountability.”