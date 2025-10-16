Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Here’s how to get to Global Village for its 30th season via public transport

Photo courtesy: Global Village/FB

Visitors looking to enjoy Dubai’s Global Village now have more ways to get there, thanks to the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) resumption of dedicated transport services.

One of Dubai’s most popular destinations among tourist and residents, it officially opened its doors on Oct. 15 for its 30th season.

RTA has announced it would operate four direct bus routes to Global Village, offering passengers a comfortable and convenient way to travel from key points across the city.

The premium buses will provide amenities and enhanced safety, ensuring that trips are enjoyable for both individuals and families.

The routes are as follows:

  • Route 102: Al Rashidiya Bus Station – Global Village, every 60 minutes
  • Route 103: Union Bus Station – Global Village, every 40 minutes
  • Route 104: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station – Global Village, every 60 minutes
  • Route 106: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station – Global Village, every 60 minutes

In addition to the bus services, RTA has reintroduced the electric tourist abra, allowing visitors to cruise along the internal waterways of Global Village. The abras offer a unique leisure experience for those exploring the park during its 2025–2026 season.

RTA said the initiatives reaffirm its commitment to providing integrated, safe, and sustainable transport services that support Dubai’s tourism sector while enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

