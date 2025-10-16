Filipinos in the UAE, let us join the nation as UAE President calls for rain prayer this Friday

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called on residents across the UAE to perform Salaat Al Istisqaa, or the prayer for rain, on Friday, Oct. 17, to ask for Allah’s mercy and blessings through rainfall.

The prayer will be held 30 minutes before the regular Friday prayer in all mosques nationwide, according to the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.

In a report by WAM, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, chairman of the authority, praised the directive of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, saying it reflects the president’s commitment to reviving prophetic traditions and promoting unity through prayer.

The Salaat Al Istisqaa follows the Sunnah, or tradition, of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and serves as a spiritual call for rain and mercy for the land.

This nationwide directive invites the faithful, including Filipinos in the UAE, to come together in humility and unity, as the nation comes together to seek blessings.