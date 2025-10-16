Filipino leaders, youth unite at Bayanihan Council Leadership Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi

More than 200 Filipino leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, youth, and volunteers from across the United Arab Emirates came together for the sixth edition of Leadership Summit 2025 hosted by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi .

Held on Oct. 11 at the InterContinental Hotel Abu Dhabi with the theme “Empowering Futures: Leading with Innovation, Humanity, and Unity in a Changing World,” the summit served as a platform to strengthen collaboration and inspire leadership across the Filipino community in the UAE.

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, graced the summit as Guest of Honor and commended the Council’s continued efforts in fostering unity and leadership among Filipinos in the Emirates.

The event was spearheaded by Mr. Woderick Pareja, Chairman of the Bayanihan Council and Overall Event Chairman representing the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), and Ms. Gay Marie L. Jumuad of SHRPA, who served as the Event and Program Director and Council Adviser.

The presence of former Bayanihan Council Chairmen Dr. Jeffrey Uy, Dr. Renante Abellanosa, and Mr. Alfonso Halibas III added significance to the event, emphasizing the organization’s enduring legacy of collective leadership.

The summit featured keynote sessions, panel discussions, and workshops that tackled leadership, innovation, humanity, and the future of work.

Dr. Alex Jones, Associate Professor at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (Dubai), delivered the keynote address titled “Disleadership to Leadership Toward Sustainable Organizations,” where he underscored the value of authentic and purpose-driven leadership in building resilient teams and institutions.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rhoda Myra Garces-Bacsal, Associate Professor of Special and Gifted Education at UAE University, discussed “Centering Humanity and Empathy in Leadership,” focusing on the importance of compassion in people-centered organizations.

Natalie Brown, Founder and Group CEO of Select Training and Management Consultancy, led a session on “Leadership Impact and Presence,” encouraging leaders to embody confidence, authenticity, and influence.

Moreover, Irene Corpuz, Founding Partner of Women in Cyber Security Middle East (WiCSME) and Cyber Policy Expert, presented “So You Know AI Well — Are You Ready for Quantum,” urging participants to embrace technological advancement with preparedness and awareness.

The summit also highlighted youth empowerment, reflecting the Council’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Filipino leaders.

Dr. Mary Precy Aguilar, Assistant Professor at Kalba University, facilitated a workshop titled “Future-Ready: Empowering Filipino Youth for the Evolving World of Work,” guiding participants through a Vision Board activity to help them identify essential future skills.

Jose Koska, Head of Talent Sourcing at ADNOC Group, shared insights on the “Top 5 Transferable Skills for the Future,” while Ali Mohamed AlBlooshi, Environmental Health and Safety Specialist at ADNOC Group, delivered an inspiring talk titled “Believe in Your Worth, Build Your Path.”

The Leadership Summit 2025 marks another milestone in the Bayanihan Council’s mission to empower leaders, promote volunteerism, and build legacies that uplift the Filipino community in the UAE.

As the Council looks ahead, it aims to continue fostering innovation, unity, and service through future initiatives focused on leadership development, youth empowerment, and digital transformation — ensuring that Filipino leadership in the Emirates remains a model of excellence and compassion.