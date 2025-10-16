Elon Musk’s Boring Company to launch first Middle East project in Dubai by 2026

Elon Musk’s Boring Company is set to make its Middle East debut with the launch of the Dubai Loop, which is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2026, according to UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Sultan Al Olama.

Developed in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the project aims to ease traffic congestion and connect key districts through a fast, weather-resilient underground network.

Announced during the World Government Summit in February, the Dubai Loop will cover 17 kilometers in its initial phase and feature 11 underground stations. Once complete, it is expected to transport up to 20,000 passengers per hour across some of the city’s busiest areas.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the project reflects the emirate’s commitment to adopting innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.

Musk described the underground transport system as “wormhole-like travel,” noting that tunnels offer safety and environmental advantages. He said tunnels are immune to surface-level risks such as earthquakes and sandstorms.

The Dubai Loop follows the Boring Company’s first operational system at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where Tesla vehicles transport passengers beneath the complex. Dubai’s version is expected to feature greater capacity, possible autonomous operations, and digital ticketing integration.

Engineering studies are underway to ensure safety standards, including ventilation, emergency exits, and flood protection. Once operational, the Loop will connect with Dubai’s existing smart mobility infrastructure, including air taxis and autonomous transport systems.

If completed on schedule, Dubai will become the first international city to host a fully functioning Boring Company Loop.