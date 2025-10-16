Latest NewsNews

Dubai Launches Unified Digital System for Circulars and Travel Bans

Dubai Police, Dubai Courts, Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Rental Disputes Centre have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate their operations through a new unified digital system that streamlines the handling of circulars and travel bans.

The partnership aims to enhance coordination among Dubai’s key judicial and security agencies, ensuring faster, more accurate, and paperless processing of cases. The initiative is part of Dubai’s “360 Services” vision for fully connected and citizen-centered government services.

Officials from all four entities said the platform will help improve transparency, efficiency, and user satisfaction while reinforcing Dubai’s global standing as a leader in smart governance and innovation.

