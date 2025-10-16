Latest NewsNewsPH NewsUAE News

DOH: No nationwide flu outbreak despite class suspensions

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Department of Health (DOH) clarified that there is no outbreak or unusual rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) cases nationwide, despite reports of class suspensions in various areas.

Health spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the recent suspensions declared by some local government units (LGUs) and schools were not due to flu cases but were precautionary measures for earthquake preparedness and school sanitation, as advised by the Department of Education (DepEd).

“Wala naman ho kami nakikitang outbreak o anything unusual pagdating sa mga mala-trangkaso na sakit,” Domingo said.

DOH data as of October 4, 2025, showed 127,749 ILI cases nationwide, six percent lower than the 136,421 cases recorded in the same period last year. Domingo said slight increases in certain region, Cordillera, Caraga, Ilocos, Cagayan, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa, are being monitored, but the national trend remains normal.

He attributed the minor fluctuations to the seasonal flu cycle, which typically peaks during the northeast monsoon, or Amihan, from December to February, with the highest cases usually in November through January.

Domingo urged the public to continue practicing proper hygiene and voluntary health measures, including mask-wearing for those with symptoms or vulnerable groups such as the elderly and young children.

The DOH emphasized that class suspensions were largely preventive and not related to flu outbreaks.

