DILG Returns ₱500-M ‘Insertion’ in PNP Intelligence Funds — Remulla

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has returned a ₱500-million “insertion” in the Philippine National Police (PNP) intelligence funds for fiscal year 2025, Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Thursday.

Remulla made the revelation during the Senate Committee on Finance’s deliberations on the proposed ₱287.48-billion DILG budget for next year. He did not name the person behind the insertion but hinted it was from someone “who requested 3,000 containers of fish.”

The DILG chief said the funds were immediately turned over to the Office of the President. “We did not ask for it, so I returned it,” Remulla told Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who was inquiring about the reduction of the PNP’s intelligence fund from ₱1.3 billion in 2025 to ₱800 million in 2026.

Remulla clarified that the PNP, as an attached agency, only followed the allocation outlined in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) rather than the General Appropriations Act (GAA).