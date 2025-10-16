Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bong Go denies links to DPWH anomalies, disowns ties to Davao-based contractors

Staff Report1 hour ago

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has strongly denied any personal or business connection with Curlee and Sara Discaya, the couple reportedly under investigation for alleged irregularities involving government infrastructure projects.

Go made the statement after Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed that both the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Office of the Ombudsman are investigating the Discayas’ possible ties to CLTG Builders, a Davao City–based construction firm owned by Go’s father.

Speaking to reporters, Go said he was being “targeted” by political opponents amid ongoing probes into allegedly anomalous flood-control projects.

“Wala akong tinatago, wala akong ginagawang kasalanan. Kasama ako ng bawat Pilipino sa laban kontra korapsyon,” Go said.
(Translation: I have nothing to hide and have done nothing wrong. I stand with every Filipino in the fight against corruption.)

The senator maintained that he had no involvement in any DPWH project, saying his role as a legislator is to craft laws and provide oversight — not to interfere in project implementation.

He also urged authorities to “find the real crocodiles and masterminds” behind alleged corruption in infrastructure spending, warning against efforts to divert public attention from those truly responsible.

“Tila inililihis ang katotohanan. Hanapin ninyo ang mga buwaya at mastermind sa mga proyekto. Ako mismo handang maging complainant kung may ebidensya,” Go added.
(Translation: The truth is being diverted. Find the crocodiles and masterminds in these projects. I’m ready to file complaints myself if there’s evidence.)

Go emphasized that he would not protect anyone, even relatives, if proven guilty of corruption or substandard work.

“Wala akong pakialam kung kamag-anak pa. Ang mahalaga, mapanagot ang tunay na may sala,” he said.

The DPWH and the Ombudsman have yet to release findings from their joint investigation into the CLTG Builders projects.

