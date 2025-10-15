UAE uses AI to predict and stop cyberattacks amid rising threats

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is intensifying its cybersecurity defenses through artificial intelligence (AI) integration, as the country faces nearly 150,000 cyberattacks daily, according to Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council.

Speaking at the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity in Dubai, Al Kuwaiti said the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy now focuses on AI-driven prediction systems that can detect and neutralize threats before they occur.

“Our strategy ensures that AI is embedded in all aspects of cybersecurity, allowing us not just to defend but to foresee risks,” he said.

The UAE’s investments in AI and cybersecurity have enabled it to withstand multiple recent cyberattacks targeting critical national infrastructure, particularly during periods of regional tension. Al Kuwaiti credited this resilience to the country’s advanced systems and expert national teams following global cybersecurity standards.

He also noted that the UAE ranks first globally in the ITU Global AI in Cybersecurity Index, underscoring the success of its long-term strategy and partnerships with international tech institutions.

Al Kuwaiti, however, cautioned against the misuse of AI, which has led to new forms of digital threats such as deepfakes and information manipulation. “Responsible and ethical development of AI is essential,” he said.

He added that the UAE’s forward-looking approach to cybersecurity aligns with its broader goal of maintaining trust, innovation, and global cooperation in the digital age.