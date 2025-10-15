UAE unveils AI-powered electric ‘smart car’ to detect visa and residency violations

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has introduced a fully electric “smart inspection car” designed to detect visa and residency violations using artificial intelligence and advanced surveillance technology.

Equipped with six cameras providing 360-degree coverage, the vehicle can capture facial images of individuals within a 10-meter radius. The system integrates with AI and a customized dashboard to display heat maps and real-time alerts, according to Faris Almaeeni, Foreign Affairs Systems Department Manager at ICP.

“It’s fully electrical. It has its own dashboard, and it’s working with AI, so it gives you some heat maps,” Almaeeni said.

While the system’s sensing and analytic functions are largely automated, the car will still be operated by officers during patrols. Flagged individuals will be reviewed on-screen, and officers will verify documents directly when a potential violation is detected.

“This is not fully automated,” Almaeeni clarified. “The officer will go down, speak with the person, and try to resolve the issue through legal procedures.”

The ICP plans to deploy the first smart cars in early 2026, starting in Dubai before expanding to other emirates.

The smart inspection car is among several technology-driven initiatives unveiled by the ICP during Gitex 2025, part of the agency’s broader effort to digitalize inspection and immigration services.

In the first half of 2025, the ICP identified more than 32,000 visa violations, including overstays and illegal employment. Officials said the new technology is expected to boost detection accuracy, shorten field verification times, and improve enforcement efficiency across the UAE.