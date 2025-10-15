Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE launches new consular services for Golden Visa holders

The UAE has launched a new set of consular services for Golden Visa holders, including those living and working abroad, offering support in emergencies and simplifying procedures.

According to WAM, Golden Visa holders can now request an electronic Return Document if their passport is lost or damaged while overseas, access a dedicated hotline for direct support, and receive rapid emergency and crisis response through MoFA’s 24/7 Call Centre at 0097124931133.

The services also cover the repatriation of mortal remains for Golden Visa holders who pass away abroad in coordination with health and official authorities. Previously, such emergency services were available only to UAE nationals.

The program, a joint effort between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), was unveiled during the 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025, marking the first initiative of its kind worldwide.

The event was attended by Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, undersecretary at MoFA, and Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director general of ICP, along with senior officials and visitors.

Alshamsi said the new services reflect the UAE leadership’s vision to make the country more competitive globally for talent and investment.

Meanwhile, Major General Al Khaili described the initiative as a “qualitative leap in government integration” and highlighted the development of smart, innovative solutions for residents with Golden Visas.

The initiative aligns with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Community,” under the theme “Hand in Hand.”

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

