UAE expresses solidarity with Italy after deadly building explosion near Verona

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo30 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has conveyed its solidarity with Italy following a tragic explosion at a farmhouse near Verona that killed and injured several members of the Carabinieri, fire brigade, and police.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Italy, and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

According to Italy’s fire service, the explosion occurred overnight in Castel d’Azzano, northern Italy, during a police operation at the farmhouse. The blast claimed the lives of three Carabinieri officers and left 12 others injured.

Authorities said the explosion caused the farmhouse to collapse, injuring a woman and prompting the hospitalization of seven firefighters for precautionary checks.

Initial reports suggest that gas canisters inside the building may have triggered the blast, which was reportedly heard up to five kilometers (3.1 miles) away.

