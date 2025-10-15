UAE commits $10 million to boost disaster resilience in Asia-Pacific, Philippines among first beneficiaries

The UAE has allocated US$10 million to help communities in Asia and the Pacific prepare for natural disasters, with the Philippines among the first countries to benefit.

The initiative was launched through the UAE Aid Agency, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and was announced during the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi.

The funding will support the implementation of “Community Resilience to Natural Disasters Programme,” a partnership between Emirates Nature–WWF, WWF International, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), WAM reported.

The program uses nature-based solutions to help communities withstand floods, storms, and other hazards. It aims to restore natural protective systems such as mangrove forests and coral reefs; promote sustainable livelihoods for farmers, fishers, and small businesses through eco-tourism and income diversification; and strengthen community preparedness via early warning systems and locally developed risk-reduction plans.

The UAE’s US$10 million will fund the first phase, taking place in the Philippines, Indonesia, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands, and is expected to attract additional support from public and private partners to ensure long-term sustainability.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the initiative reflects the country’s vision to invest in preventive measures and strengthen communities’ ability to recover from disasters.

“The strategic partnership between Emirates Nature and WWF reflects the UAE’s commitment to moving from crisis response to readiness and resilience, empowering communities to adapt and recover effectively,” he said through WAM.