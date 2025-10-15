Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Tie the knot online: Abu Dhabi introduces virtual marriage for AED 800

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin27 mins ago

Couples can now legally get married online in Abu Dhabi for AED 800 through the government’s integrated digital platform, TAMM.

According to the website, the service enables users to apply for and complete a marriage contract in accordance with Islamic Sharia provisions through a video conference call.

This digital procedure eliminates the need for physical visits to government offices, streamlining the marriage process for Emiratis, residents, and even visitors.

Seamless, digital way to say “I Do”

Online wedding ceremonies were first introduced in the UAE during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this initiative has a wider aim, Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of the TAMM program, told AFP.

“It’s open to everyone. Whoever wants to get married in Abu Dhabi, regardless of their nationality, can get the service online,” Al Askar said on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai.

“People can go online, they can do the whole transaction without the need to go to any physical place. We are among the first to do that,” he added.

What you’ll need

According to the TAMM application, the service is open to Emiratis, expatriates, and visitors, regardless of nationality.

Applicants can register their marriage within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as long as the required documents are submitted and verified.

Here’s what you need to prepare:

  • Emirates IDs of the fiancé, fiancée, her Wali (guardian), and two witnesses
  • Family books of both parties
  • Medical examination report
  • Passports of the fiancé, fiancée, and Wali
  • Visit visa or UAE entry stamp (for non-residents)

How to Apply

  1. Log in to the TAMM platform using your UAE PASS.
  2. Submit the application along with required documents.
  3. Pay the AED 800 fee once the request is approved.
  4. Book an appointment to conclude the marriage contract.
  5. Attend before the marriage officer through any available method.
  6. Receive the notarized marriage contract.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin27 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 15 1

Kathryn Bernardo faces backlash after winning ‘Most Influential Celebrity’ award

1 min ago
Cybersecurity

UAE uses AI to predict and stop cyberattacks amid rising threats

23 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 14 1

Trust ratings of Marcos, Duterte drop in latest survey

48 mins ago
driver 2

UAE unveils AI-powered electric ‘smart car’ to detect visa and residency violations

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button