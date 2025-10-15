Tie the knot online: Abu Dhabi introduces virtual marriage for AED 800

Couples can now legally get married online in Abu Dhabi for AED 800 through the government’s integrated digital platform, TAMM.

According to the website, the service enables users to apply for and complete a marriage contract in accordance with Islamic Sharia provisions through a video conference call.

This digital procedure eliminates the need for physical visits to government offices, streamlining the marriage process for Emiratis, residents, and even visitors.

Seamless, digital way to say “I Do”

Online wedding ceremonies were first introduced in the UAE during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this initiative has a wider aim, Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of the TAMM program, told AFP.

“It’s open to everyone. Whoever wants to get married in Abu Dhabi, regardless of their nationality, can get the service online,” Al Askar said on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai.

“People can go online, they can do the whole transaction without the need to go to any physical place. We are among the first to do that,” he added.

What you’ll need

According to the TAMM application, the service is open to Emiratis, expatriates, and visitors, regardless of nationality.

Applicants can register their marriage within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as long as the required documents are submitted and verified.

Here’s what you need to prepare:

Emirates IDs of the fiancé, fiancée, her Wali (guardian), and two witnesses

Family books of both parties

Medical examination report

Passports of the fiancé, fiancée, and Wali

Visit visa or UAE entry stamp (for non-residents)

How to Apply