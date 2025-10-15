Sharjah Police Arrest Gang Behind Online Vehicle Scam in Record 12 Hours

In a swift operation lasting less than 12 hours, Sharjah Police arrested a gang of Asian nationals involved in a series of online vehicle scams targeting car sellers on social media and digital platforms.

In a report on Gulf News, Colonel Dr. Khalifa Al Bahai, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Directorate said the suspects defrauded victims by posing as legitimate buyers, sending forged payment receipts, and stealing vehicles once the sellers handed them over.

The investigation began after a seller reported being tricked by a buyer who offered an attractive price, reviewed photos of the car remotely, and sent a fake transfer receipt. The victim later discovered the vehicle had been stolen after it was picked up through a recovery transport service.

Police said the gang operated in a hierarchical structure, with a leader planning each operation and members carrying out tasks such as contacting sellers, presenting fake IDs, and using counterfeit receipts to simulate legitimate transactions. Once they received a vehicle, they destroyed its number plates and cut off contact with the victims.

Through intelligence gathering and coordinated field operations, officers arrested the suspects and recovered the stolen vehicle along with three others taken in similar scams.