Saudi authorities seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in nut shipment

Kristine Erika Agustin29 mins ago

Courtesy: Saudi Press Agency

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Saudi Arabia has seized 2,064,000 amphetamine pills concealed inside a shipment of nuts.

Authorities said the illegal substances were discovered during a coordinated operation under the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing efforts to prevent drug smuggling activities targeting the Kingdom’s security and youth, Saudi Press Agency reported

Those arrested included two Syrian residents and two Saudi citizens, according to the GDNC.

Authorities also reminded the public to remain vigilant and report any information related to drug selling or smuggling activities, assuring all reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.

Citizens and residents can contact 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, 999 in other regions, the GDNC at 995, or via email at [email protected].

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

