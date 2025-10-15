Saudi authorities seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in nut shipment

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Saudi Arabia has seized 2,064,000 amphetamine pills concealed inside a shipment of nuts.

Authorities said the illegal substances were discovered during a coordinated operation under the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing efforts to prevent drug smuggling activities targeting the Kingdom’s security and youth, Saudi Press Agency reported

Those arrested included two Syrian residents and two Saudi citizens, according to the GDNC.

Authorities also reminded the public to remain vigilant and report any information related to drug selling or smuggling activities, assuring all reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.

Citizens and residents can contact 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, 999 in other regions, the GDNC at 995, or via email at [email protected].