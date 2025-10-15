Philippine Embassy in Qatar to close on November 30 for Bonifacio Day

The Philippine Embassy in Doha announced that it will be closed on November 30, 2025, Sunday, in observance of Andres Bonifacio Day.

The public is advised to plan their visit to the embassy accordingly since no regular consular services will be available on that date.

The embassy reminded Filipinos in Qatar that emergency assistance will still be available through its hotlines for consular concerns, nationals in distress, and migrant workers.

For urgent consular matters, the public may contact (+974) 5527-5123, while those in distress may reach out to (+974) 6644-6303.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) may also be contacted for assistance to nationals through (+974) 5118-4242, and for other concerns via (+974) 3318-2459 or (+974) 3092-1758.