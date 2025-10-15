Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy in Qatar to close on November 30 for Bonifacio Day

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin49 seconds ago

The Philippine Embassy in Doha announced that it will be closed on November 30, 2025, Sunday, in observance of Andres Bonifacio Day.

The public is advised to plan their visit to the embassy accordingly since no regular consular services will be available on that date.

The embassy reminded Filipinos in Qatar that emergency assistance will still be available through its hotlines for consular concerns, nationals in distress, and migrant workers.

For urgent consular matters, the public may contact (+974) 5527-5123, while those in distress may reach out to (+974) 6644-6303.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) may also be contacted for assistance to nationals through (+974) 5118-4242, and for other concerns via (+974) 3318-2459 or (+974) 3092-1758.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin49 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

555676967 10238945238750348 26307087242531404 n 1

Discaya couple withdraws cooperation from flood control probe — ICI

29 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 09 11 at 16.40.30 1

e& money launches new remittance offers for Filipinos in the UAE this October

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 15 at 10.35.19

PBA’s 50th season brings the game back to Dubai, presented by Far Eastern Private School

3 hours ago
HUAWEI MatePad Air MKT Creative Shot Tone CMF EN JPG 1200x628

HUAWEI MatePad 12 X unlocks creativity with an upgraded PaperMatte Display and brand-new M-Pencil Pro

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button