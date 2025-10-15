Latest NewsNews

PH, Croatia Strengthen Ties to Protect and Create More Jobs for OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

The Philippines and Croatia have agreed on new measures to enhance the welfare and employment opportunities of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced Tuesday.

The two countries are now working on the possible deployment of Filipino healthcare workers and will streamline work permits and residence cards to improve labor mobility. Both sides also committed to strengthen cooperation on Pre-Departure and Post-Arrival Orientation Seminars (PDOS and PAOS), ensuring better preparation and protection for Filipino workers abroad.

The DMW and Croatia also vowed to tighten coordination to safeguard Filipino workers entering Croatia through third countries, guaranteeing they are properly documented and legally employed.

In addition, Croatia has opened 435 new job vacancies in its hospitality sector under a government-to-government pilot hiring program, offering no placement fee employment for Filipino workers.

The agreement was signed at the DMW’s main office in Mandaluyong City, coinciding with the Philippines–Croatia Friendship Week celebration.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Jainal Rasul Jr. represented the Philippines, while State Secretary Ivan Vidis signed for the Croatian side.

“To our partners from the Croatian government and employment sector, thank you for your trust in the Filipino workforce and for upholding fair and transparent hiring practices under our bilateral agreement,” said DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

Currently, there are about 12,000 Filipinos working in Croatia, Slovenia, and Slovakia, mostly in the hospitality, construction, and service industries, according to the DMW.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1226652636

Sharjah Police Arrest Gang Behind Online Vehicle Scam in Record 12 Hours

6 seconds ago
560898439 1246689254156312 1590634593143715986 n

Mariah Carey Brings Christmas Early to Filipino Fans in Manila Concert

5 mins ago
iStock 682432072

Kuwaiti Court Convicts Suspect in OFW Killing — DMW

17 mins ago
559718797 1231968898955834 6382316944207732065 n

Marcos Ready to Disclose SALN Following Ombudsman Policy Shift

23 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button