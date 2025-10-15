PH, Croatia signs joint statement to strengthen labor cooperation to protect OFWs

The Philippines and Croatia have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance labor relations and safeguard the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) through a joint statement signed by both countries on October 14, 2025.

The agreement was inked at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Central Office in Mandaluyong City, following the first Joint Committee Meeting on the Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Labour Market held a day earlier.

The Joint Statement outlines new areas of partnership, including the implementation of a no placement fee policy, Government-to-Government (G2G) hiring of hotel workers, streamlined processing of work permits and residence cards to facilitate labor mobility, and enhanced cooperation on Pre-Departure and Post-Arrival Orientation Seminars (PDOS and PAOS).

It also includes closer coordination to ensure that workers entering Croatia through third countries are properly documented and protected, as well as the possible deployment of Filipino healthcare workers.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul, Jr. signed on behalf of the DMW, while State Secretary Ivan Vidis represented Croatia. Both officials described the signing as a milestone in deepening Philippines–Croatia labor relations, founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to ethical and fair recruitment.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Philippine Ambassador to Croatia Evangelina Lourdes A. Bernas, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman, and Croatian Ambassador to the Philippines Nebojša Koharović.

The event coincided with the Philippines–Croatia Friendship Week, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations in promoting safe, fair, and inclusive labor migration.