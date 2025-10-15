Latest NewsNews

Mariah Carey Brings Christmas Early to Filipino Fans in Manila Concert

Staff Report

The Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, brought festive cheer to her Filipino fans as she performed her timeless holiday anthem, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” during her “The Celebration of Mimi” concert in Manila on Tuesday night.

The concert’s highlight was the joyful Christmas number, complete with a snowy stage backdrop and dancers in Santa hats, turning the arena into a winter wonderland. Fans enthusiastically sang along, filling the venue with early holiday spirit.

Aside from her Christmas classic, the Grammy-winning diva performed a lineup of her signature hits that included “Hero,” “We Belong Together,” and “Always Be My Baby.”

Adding to the glamour, Mariah stunned the crowd in a custom mini pearl dress designed by Michael Cinco, a Filipino designer known for dressing international stars.

Carey’s strong connection with her Filipino fans has long been evident. In 2024, she launched a special website dedicated to the Philippines, allowing fans to stream “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and other songs. She even greeted her Filipino “lambs” a Merry Christmas — in September.

Last year, Mariah also acknowledged her Filipino fans’ early Christmas celebrations, saying, “I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs.”

