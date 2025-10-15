Marcos Unfazed by Slight Drop in SWS Trust Rating — Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains focused on his work despite a slight decline in his trust rating, Malacañang said Wednesday, following the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing both Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte losing ground among Filipino respondents.

Based on the SWS poll conducted from September 24 to 30, Marcos’ trust rating dipped to 43 percent, down from 48 percent in June. The result, however, indicates a sign of stabilization after months of fluctuating numbers.

Duterte’s trust rating, meanwhile, dropped more steeply — from 61 percent to 53 percent — marking her sharpest decline this year.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President remains undeterred by survey results, underscoring his focus on governance and fighting corruption.

“Ang Pangulong Marcos Jr. ay nakikita natin na tunay na nagtatrabaho at kumakalaban sa korapsyon. Walang humpay para umangat ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” Castro said, adding that the President values results over ratings.

Political analyst Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase Group, noted that “governance performance is the ultimate driver of trust,” stressing that public confidence grows when citizens see “decisive and transparent action” from their leaders.

Despite the dip, Malacañang said Marcos will continue to prioritize “results, not ratings,” as the administration works on programs to ease inflation, boost livelihoods, and fight corruption.