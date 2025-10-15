Marcos Ready to Disclose SALN Following Ombudsman Policy Shift

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is prepared to make public his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) following the Ombudsman’s decision to restore public access to such documents.

“Finally,” Marcos said, reacting to Memorandum Circular No. 3 issued by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, which reinstates the public’s right to inspect and reproduce the SALNs of government officials. The circular will take effect 15 days after publication.

“We will follow the new rules — sorry, the old rules — when SALNs were easier to access and examine,” Marcos explained, recalling that transparency over public officials’ wealth was restricted in the previous administration.

The President said he was “quite surprised” upon assuming office that obtaining a SALN copy had become “almost impossible.” He assured the public that his SALN will be made available to anyone who requests it through proper channels.

“Kung hihingin sa akin ng ICI, eh ‘di siyempre ibibigay ko. Kung hihingin sa akin ng Ombudsman, ibibigay namin,” he said, adding that he will encourage his Cabinet members to do the same.

Under the new guidelines, SALNs filed with the Ombudsman will be accessible for inspection and reproduction at least 10 working days after the final submission deadline from all government agencies.

The policy also allows lifestyle checks on officials suspected of having wealth disproportionate to their income, and restricts access to SALNs for unauthorized commercial use or harassment. Sensitive personal details such as home addresses and identification numbers will be redacted for privacy.

Remulla said the move seeks to restore transparency and accountability while ensuring safeguards against misuse of information.