Discaya couple withdraws cooperation from flood control probe — ICI

Contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya have withdrawn their cooperation with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s (ICI) investigation into the alleged anomalous flood control projects, Executive Director Atty. Brian Hosaka confirmed.

“They [the Discayas] are now saying they will no longer appear before the commission and cooperate,” Hosaka said in a media briefing.

According to Hosaka, the couple decided to stop cooperating after seeing a media interview with ICI Commissioner Rogelio Singson, who stated that no one has yet qualified to be considered a state witness.

“They explained that they thought their cooperation would result in a favorable recommendation from the commission as state witnesses,” Hosaka added.

He clarified, however, that Singson’s remarks represented his personal opinion and not the official position of the commission.

Hosaka stressed that the Discayas’ withdrawal would not hinder the investigation.

“Kung ano man ang nasabi nila at ng ibang testigo will be sufficient enough to build our cases and file necessary recommendations sa Ombudsman,” he said.

The couple, who are among those implicated in the alleged irregularities, attended the ICI’s closed-door hearing for their third appearance before the commission.

The Discayas earlier sought to postpone their October 7 appearance to retrieve additional documents. Around the same time, the Bureau of Internal Revenue filed multiple tax complaints before the Department of Justice against the couple and a corporate officer over ₱7.1 billion in alleged unpaid taxes from 2018 to 2021.