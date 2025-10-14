Latest NewsNews

VP Sara Duterte not calling for Marcos resignation

Vice President Sara Duterte said she does not support calls for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign amid corruption controversies, emphasizing that resignation would be “pointless.”

“Never ask him to resign. That is a pointless call. Hindi magre-resign ’yan… Tignan niyo ’yung DNA niyan, ayaw ’yan umalis ng puwesto,” Duterte said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Instead, Duterte challenged the President to face allegations involving his refusal to undergo a drug test and his signing of what she described as a “dubious” national budget.

“I never said ‘Marcos resign.’ Ang sinabi ko, magpa-drug test siya… That is a betrayal of public trust,” she said. She added that Marcos’ approval of a questionable budget is a “culpable violation of the Constitution.”

The Vice President also accused the administration of diverting public attention instead of directly addressing the issues against it. Nearly 100 people reportedly joined a rally in Forbes Park on Sunday calling for the President’s resignation.

