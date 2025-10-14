UAE launches faster ‘Ajr wa Aafya’ system to cut health service processing times by over 50%

Thousands of federal government employees in the UAE will benefit from faster and simpler medical fitness checks and sick leave processing, following the launch of an upgraded “Ajr wa Aafya” (Reward and Wellbeing) system under the country’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

Jointly introduced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), and Emirates Health Services (EHS), the initiative aims to streamline healthcare procedures for public sector workers and job applicants.

Under the revamped system, medical fitness exams for new hires will be processed 41% faster, while sick leave requests requiring committee review will see a 55% reduction in processing time. The number of steps required has also been cut from 34 to 21, with redundant requirements fully removed.

Officials described the overhaul as a “paradigm shift” in public service design, emphasizing automation, efficiency, and collaboration among government entities. “The launch of the ‘Ajr wa Aafya’ bundle reflects our commitment to a faster, more efficient, and employee-focused government,” said Abdullah Ahli, head of MoHAP’s Zero Bureaucracy Team.

The system builds on the success of the programme’s first phase, which removed more than 1,000 outdated procedures, saving over 80 million minutes in processing time and cutting 9 million procedural steps — marking another major step toward the UAE’s vision of becoming one of the world’s most efficient governments.