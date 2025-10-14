Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PNP reports 14% drop in crime rate in first nine months of 2025

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported a 14.34 percent decrease in the country’s crime rate for the first nine months of 2025.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP Public Information Office chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said the police recorded 27,306 focus crime incidents from January 1 to October 9, 2025, lower by 4,572 compared to the 31,878 cases logged during the same period last year.

Focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and vehicle and motorcycle theft.

Tuaño noted that rape cases saw the sharpest drop at 22.52 percent, from 7,623 incidents in 2024 to 5,906 in 2025. Murder cases also declined by 17.35 percent, from 3,217 to 2,659, while incidents of physical injury went down by 16.42 percent from 4,312 to 3,604 cases.

During the PNP’s flag-raising ceremony earlier in the day, Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said at least 337 administrative cases against erring police officers were resolved between August 26 and October 10.

Nartatez, however, did not provide further details on the nature of the cases.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11 1

Businessman Christophe Bariou claims harassment after rejecting alleged ₱50-M extortion attempt in Siargao

29 seconds ago
iStock 2032308693

Dubai launches real-time digital platform to manage city operations

13 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10 1

Mika Salamanca admits giving up U.S. green card, car for love

53 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 8 1

Majority of Filipinos outraged over flood control corruption, back probe — OCTA

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button