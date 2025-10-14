PNP reports 14% drop in crime rate in first nine months of 2025

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported a 14.34 percent decrease in the country’s crime rate for the first nine months of 2025.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP Public Information Office chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said the police recorded 27,306 focus crime incidents from January 1 to October 9, 2025, lower by 4,572 compared to the 31,878 cases logged during the same period last year.

Focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and vehicle and motorcycle theft.

Tuaño noted that rape cases saw the sharpest drop at 22.52 percent, from 7,623 incidents in 2024 to 5,906 in 2025. Murder cases also declined by 17.35 percent, from 3,217 to 2,659, while incidents of physical injury went down by 16.42 percent from 4,312 to 3,604 cases.

During the PNP’s flag-raising ceremony earlier in the day, Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said at least 337 administrative cases against erring police officers were resolved between August 26 and October 10.

Nartatez, however, did not provide further details on the nature of the cases.