Majority of Filipinos outraged over flood control corruption, back probe — OCTA

A majority of Filipinos have expressed anger and support for investigations into alleged corruption in flood control projects, according to the latest OCTA Research Tugon ng Masa survey released.

The nationwide survey, conducted from September 25 to 30, found that 60% of respondents felt anger or outrage when thinking about corruption in government flood control projects. Meanwhile, 30% said they felt fear or anxiety, while 9% expressed disappointment or sadness.

OCTA said outrage was the most common emotion recorded across all regions, age groups, and socioeconomic classes, and was particularly strong among younger Filipinos, especially Gen Z and millennials.

“The strong emotional response highlights the public’s continued frustration over the misuse of public funds in infrastructure programs and may suggest declining confidence in the integrity of public institutions,” OCTA said.

It added that this widespread anger signals a “growing demand for accountability, transparency, and decisive government action.”

The same survey showed that 83% of Filipinos support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to expose corruption in flood control projects, seeing it as necessary to restore public trust. Only 3% disagreed, while 13% were undecided.

Support for the President’s move was highest in the National Capital Region (91%), followed by Balance Luzon (90%), Visayas (78%), and Mindanao (75%).

“These results indicate a strong reservoir of public goodwill and trust for the President’s decision to confront corruption head-on,” OCTA said. “Sustained transparency and follow-through on reforms could further strengthen public confidence in government integrity and leadership.”

When asked who should lead the investigation, 46% of respondents preferred an independent commission, such as the proposed Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI). The Senate ranked second with 23%, while the House of Representatives came in third with 13%.

OCTA said the results show that Filipinos favor “a credible, impartial, and nonpolitical inquiry,” underscoring public skepticism toward existing political institutions.

“The strong support for an external, integrity-based commission highlights the need for new, transparent mechanisms of accountability that can restore confidence in the government’s anti-corruption efforts,” OCTA noted.

Among the top actions Filipinos want to see are:

• Holding corrupt officials and contractors accountable (68%)

• Recovering lost or misused public funds (58%)

• Imprisoning those proven guilty (58%)

• Ensuring efficient and quality flood control projects (41%)

• Strengthening transparency and monitoring in infrastructure programs (34%)

“These findings reveal a clear and uncompromising public mandate,” OCTA said. “Filipinos demand not only the exposure of wrongdoing but also decisive action, justice, and long-term reforms to protect public trust and ensure government accountability.”

The Tugon ng Masa survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above, with a ±3% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.