Jinkee, Manny Pacquiao to Welcome First Grandchild Next Month

Staff Report

Businesswoman and former Sarangani vice governor Jinkee Pacquiao joyfully announced that she and her husband, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, are about to become grandparents for the first time.

In a heartfelt Facebook post on October 14, Jinkee reminisced about the day she became a mother to their eldest son, Jimuel Pacquiao, saying it completely changed her life.

“The day I became your mother, my world changed instantly. It marked the start of a new version of myself, one that is tender, tired, and transformed,” she wrote.

Now, years later, she expressed her disbelief and excitement that her son is about to have a child of his own.

“Grabe, kapaspas gyud sa panahon. Sunod bulan naa na koy apo,” Jinkee said in Bisaya, marveling at how fast time has flown.

Jinkee ended her post with gratitude, saying she is “so grateful to God” for this new chapter in their family’s life.

The couple’s eldest son, Jimuel, is currently based in the United States and has been pursuing a career in boxing and modeling.

